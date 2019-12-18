Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:
Misdemeanors
• James J. Cruse, 43, of Paxton, for disorderly conduct.
DUI
• Zachery K. Grady, 23, of Chatsworth, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Nathanial E. Hubner, 25, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Civil law violations
• Leslie Montenegro, 19, of Buckley, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
Traffic tickets
• Jeffrey R. Deale, no age listed, of Channahon, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Kory M. Sczurek, 26, of Urbana, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Zachery K. Grady, 23, of Chatsworth, for improper traffic lane usage and unlawful parking.
• Melissa A. Galindo, 52, of Gibson City, for improper passing in a special zone.
• David A. Garrett, 45, of Paxton, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• John M. Prina, 41, of Paxton, for operating wipers without headlights.
• Barry J. Wheeler, 66, of Paxton, for failure to obey a yield sign.
• Jill E. Guess-De Bardelaben, 61, of Chicago Heights, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Leslie Montenegro, 19, of Buckley, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Lisa J. Allen, 43, of Paxton, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and failure to notify authorities of an accident.
• Mei Zhi Chen, 43, of Oswego, for improper passing in a special zone.
• Brian Parker, 21, of Chebanse, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Magdalana C. Gonzalez-Diego, 41, of Urbana, for driving with no valid driver’s license, operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to reduce speed.
• Angelica Villa-Hernandez, no age listed, of Rantoul, for disregarding a stop sign.
• Jacqueline N. Meyer, 32, of Onarga, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Nathanial E. Hubner, 25, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle and expired registration.
• Corey M. McPhee, 23, of Milford, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.
Forcible entry and detainer
• Eric Ray of Fairbury vs. Amy Holzhauer of Sibley and Chris Holzhauer of Sibley.
Small claims
• Lisa Elson (as assignee of Elson’s) vs. Peggy Atkins.
• Lisa Elson (as assignee of Elson’s) vs. Amber Williams and Tad Williams.
• Lisa Elson (as assignee of Elson’s) vs. Sebastian Burgrabe.
• Lisa Elson (as assignee of Elson’s) vs. Jacob Kirkley and Erin Park.
• Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Kenneth Calver of Paxton.
• LVNV Funding LLC vs. Kayla Lancaster of Paxton.
Family (Child support)
• True Boehme vs. Maria Scalize.