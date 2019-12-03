Listen to this article

Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:

DUI

• Johnnie R. Jones Jr., 25, of Joliet, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Civil law violations

• Benjamin T. Miller, 24, of Savoy, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

• Anthony W. Bower, 32, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

Traffic tickets

• Katherine M. Fox, no age listed, of Kankakee, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jakob Quinn Crowley, no age listed, of Cullom, for improper traffic lane usage.

• Whitney Marie Pozos, 28,  of Onarga, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Katherine R. Hobbs, no age listed, of Farmer City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Erik Michelle Alvarez, no age listed, of Aurora, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Anthony W. Bower, 32, of Paxton, for no registration light.

• Elizabeth E. Niedert, 23, of Glen Ellyn, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Herculano Borges Da Silva Jr., 40, of Savoy, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Jacob R. Messer, 18, of Paxton, for disregarding a stop sign.

• John A. Platz, 72, of Cullom, for failure to obey a yield sign.

• Katherine D. Blackburn, 18, of Paxton, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Yousut Y. Mitchell, 19, of Plainfield, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Johnnie R. Jones Jr., 25, of Joliet, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver and driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Nicholas R. Purcell, 23, of Saybrook, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Francisco Carreon Jr., 21, of Chicago, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Zil Nalinbhai Patel, 26, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jorge G. Monroy, 19, of Chicago, for not driving on the right side of a roadway and driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.

Divorces

• Carrie Knerr vs. Robert Knerr.

• Melissa Sue Brummett vs. Jeremy Wayne Brummett.

• Krista Woltz Hernandez vs. Fernando Hernandez.

Orders of protection

• Kristin Opperman vs. Derek Smith.