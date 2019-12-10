Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Traffic tickets
• Jaeden J. Barney, no age listed, of Gilman, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Dawson R. Weppler, no age listed, of Buckley, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Christina Belcher, no age listed, of Momence, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Amanda I. Smith, no age listed, of Bartlett, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Mary Kayla Marie Tuttle, no age listed, of Hoopeston, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Michael J. Wilsey, no age listed, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Naomi J. Maclin, 30, of Gibson City, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Kamilyn D. Hill, 29, of Paxton, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Debra L. Steiner, 65, of Paxton, for failure to yield the right-of-way at an intersection.
• Hannah Meents, no age listed, of Loda, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Cassandra M. Poll, no age listed, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Brandon J. Irish, 32, of Paxton, for leaving the scene of an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Yimeng Yang, 23, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Jacob J. Roberts, no age listed, of Roberts,
for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Omar A. Ali, no age listed, of Medinah, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Jason R. Wilcox, 36, of Paxton, for passing a school bus while loading or unloading.
• Jason L. Hubner, no age listed, of Loda, for improper passing in a special zone.
• Matthew M. Williams, 23, of Paxton, for driving on a revoked driver’s license and disregarding a stop sign.
Divorces
• Matthew D. Landstrom vs. Tabatha Savannah Landstrom.
Family (Child support)
• Preston Griffith vs. Samantha Ferguson.
Orders of protection
• Tabatha S. Landstrom vs. Mathew D. Landstrom.