Listen to this article

Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:

Traffic tickets

• Jaeden J. Barney, no age listed, of Gilman, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Dawson R. Weppler, no age listed, of Buckley, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Christina Belcher, no age listed, of Momence, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Amanda I. Smith, no age listed, of Bartlett, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Mary Kayla Marie Tuttle, no age listed, of Hoopeston, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Michael J. Wilsey, no age listed, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Naomi J. Maclin, 30, of Gibson City, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Kamilyn D. Hill, 29, of Paxton, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Debra L. Steiner, 65, of Paxton, for failure to yield the right-of-way at an intersection.

• Hannah Meents, no age listed, of Loda, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Cassandra M. Poll, no age listed, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Brandon J. Irish, 32, of Paxton, for leaving the scene of an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Yimeng Yang, 23, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jacob J. Roberts, no age listed, of Roberts,

for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Omar A. Ali, no age listed, of Medinah, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jason R. Wilcox, 36, of Paxton, for passing a school bus while loading or unloading.

• Jason L. Hubner, no age listed, of Loda, for improper passing in a special zone.

• Matthew M. Williams, 23, of Paxton, for driving on a revoked driver’s license and disregarding a stop sign.

Divorces

• Matthew D. Landstrom vs. Tabatha Savannah Landstrom.

Family (Child support)

• Preston Griffith vs. Samantha Ferguson.

Orders of protection

• Tabatha S. Landstrom vs. Mathew D. Landstrom.