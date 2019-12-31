Listen to this article

Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:

Felonies

• Racheal L. McKinney, 33, of Kempton, for two counts of domestic battery with a prior domestic battery conviction.

DUI

• Craig K. Dickinson, 55, of Gifford, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Traffic tickets

• Jose O. Alvarado Jr., no age listed, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Kayla B. Wade, 22, of Carol Stream, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Maybe S. Valle-Mencias, 46, of Rantoul, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Sheila B. Keesey, 63, of Gibson City, for failure to provide notice to the

secretary of state of a change of address/name.

• Bradley J. Bachtold, 51, of Decatur, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Darryl A. Turner, 53, of Matteson, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Craig K. Dickinson, 55, of Gifford, for driving with no valid driver’s license and improper traffic lane usage.

• Alexandria J. Bristle, 31, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Phillip A. Clanton, 63, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Pascasio Guzman, 28, of Champaign, for driving with no valid driver’s license and driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Lloyd L. Kenzal, 18, of Oakland, for driving with no valid driver’s license

and driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Nathanial L. Robinson, 39, of Carlock, for driving on a revoked driver’s license, driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit, no registration light, a headlight violation and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Devin A.E. Bradford, 18, of Paxton, for unlawful use of a cannabis by a driver and disregarding a stop sign.

• Robert J. Rich, 47, of Cullom, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Jacob L. Martin, 27, of Gibson City, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Nicholas A. Wingler, no age listed, of Gibson City, for failure to obey a yield sign.

• Jerry G. Miller, 32, of Normal, for operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to obey a yield sign.

• Courtney A. Hopkins, no age listed, of Hoopeston, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Britny A. Hoag, no age listed, of Fairmount, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Sarah F. Judd, no age listed, of Farmer City, for making an improper left turn into oncoming traffic.

Small claims

• Capital One Bank vs. Michelle Shiner of Piper City.

Arbitration

• Capital One Bank vs. David Morris of Melvin.

Chancery/foreclosures

• PNC Bank National Association vs. Jeffrey D. Foster of Paxton.

• Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC vs. Andrew G. Donoho of Paxton, William L. Woods of Paxton and non-record claimants and unknown heirs.