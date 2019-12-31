Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Felonies
• Racheal L. McKinney, 33, of Kempton, for two counts of domestic battery with a prior domestic battery conviction.
DUI
• Craig K. Dickinson, 55, of Gifford, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Traffic tickets
• Jose O. Alvarado Jr., no age listed, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Kayla B. Wade, 22, of Carol Stream, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Maybe S. Valle-Mencias, 46, of Rantoul, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Sheila B. Keesey, 63, of Gibson City, for failure to provide notice to the
secretary of state of a change of address/name.
• Bradley J. Bachtold, 51, of Decatur, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Darryl A. Turner, 53, of Matteson, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Craig K. Dickinson, 55, of Gifford, for driving with no valid driver’s license and improper traffic lane usage.
• Alexandria J. Bristle, 31, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Phillip A. Clanton, 63, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Pascasio Guzman, 28, of Champaign, for driving with no valid driver’s license and driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Lloyd L. Kenzal, 18, of Oakland, for driving with no valid driver’s license
and driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.
• Nathanial L. Robinson, 39, of Carlock, for driving on a revoked driver’s license, driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit, no registration light, a headlight violation and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Devin A.E. Bradford, 18, of Paxton, for unlawful use of a cannabis by a driver and disregarding a stop sign.
• Robert J. Rich, 47, of Cullom, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Jacob L. Martin, 27, of Gibson City, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Nicholas A. Wingler, no age listed, of Gibson City, for failure to obey a yield sign.
• Jerry G. Miller, 32, of Normal, for operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to obey a yield sign.
• Courtney A. Hopkins, no age listed, of Hoopeston, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Britny A. Hoag, no age listed, of Fairmount, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Sarah F. Judd, no age listed, of Farmer City, for making an improper left turn into oncoming traffic.
Small claims
• Capital One Bank vs. Michelle Shiner of Piper City.
Arbitration
• Capital One Bank vs. David Morris of Melvin.
Chancery/foreclosures
• PNC Bank National Association vs. Jeffrey D. Foster of Paxton.
• Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC vs. Andrew G. Donoho of Paxton, William L. Woods of Paxton and non-record claimants and unknown heirs.