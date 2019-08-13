Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:

Felonies

• Andrew B. Bruns, 25, of Oglesby, for failure to register as a sex offender within three days of establishing a new residence.

• Meredith M. Mahon, 34, of Paxton, for two counts of aggravated driving under the influence (passenger under age 16).

Misdemeanors

• Tyler D. Steimle, 35, of Morris, for four counts of reckless conduct causing bodily harm.

• Angela S. Purtell, 47, of Paxton, for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Paul E. Bigham, 23, of Paxton, for domestic battery.

• Thomas A. Malloch, 26, of Paxton, for domestic battery.

Traffic tickets

• Calvin E. Mooney, 25, of Park Forest, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.

• Ruth A. Swan, 70, of Marietta, Ga., for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.

• Dallas N. Koth, no age listed, of Bloomington, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Rylee R. Vaughan, no age listed, of Rantoul, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• David J. Frost, no age listed, of Manteno, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Gregory Wayne Cleek, 54, of Long Beach, Miss., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

Ordinance violations

• Robin Lange of Roberts, for an abandoned/inoperable vehicle.

Forcible entry and detainer

• Matthew Jones and Amy Jones vs. Marie L. Braasch.

Small claims

• Midland Funding LLC vs. Matthew J. Griffin of Paxton.

Chancery/foreclosures

• Johnny Black of Tolono vs. Helen Haynes of Paxton.

• Bank of Gibson City vs. Timothy D. Bauer of Melvin, Melanie J. Bauer of Melvin, Jefferson P. Hankla of Roberts and Judith G. Hankla of Roberts.

Divorces

• Ashley Rose Czarny vs. Nicholas Michael Czarny.

• Todd Weersing vs. Denyce Weersing.

• Angela Martin vs. Greg Martin.

Orders of protection

• Judith Kazen vs. Anthony Bilotto.

Law

• Kristina Widmer vs. Village Pantry LLC and GPM Investments LLC.

• Rebekah Carter of Cabery vs. Richard Bassett of Cabery.