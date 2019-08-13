Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Felonies
• Andrew B. Bruns, 25, of Oglesby, for failure to register as a sex offender within three days of establishing a new residence.
• Meredith M. Mahon, 34, of Paxton, for two counts of aggravated driving under the influence (passenger under age 16).
Misdemeanors
• Tyler D. Steimle, 35, of Morris, for four counts of reckless conduct causing bodily harm.
• Angela S. Purtell, 47, of Paxton, for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Paul E. Bigham, 23, of Paxton, for domestic battery.
• Thomas A. Malloch, 26, of Paxton, for domestic battery.
Traffic tickets
• Calvin E. Mooney, 25, of Park Forest, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.
• Ruth A. Swan, 70, of Marietta, Ga., for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.
• Dallas N. Koth, no age listed, of Bloomington, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Rylee R. Vaughan, no age listed, of Rantoul, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• David J. Frost, no age listed, of Manteno, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Gregory Wayne Cleek, 54, of Long Beach, Miss., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
Ordinance violations
• Robin Lange of Roberts, for an abandoned/inoperable vehicle.
Forcible entry and detainer
• Matthew Jones and Amy Jones vs. Marie L. Braasch.
Small claims
• Midland Funding LLC vs. Matthew J. Griffin of Paxton.
Chancery/foreclosures
• Johnny Black of Tolono vs. Helen Haynes of Paxton.
• Bank of Gibson City vs. Timothy D. Bauer of Melvin, Melanie J. Bauer of Melvin, Jefferson P. Hankla of Roberts and Judith G. Hankla of Roberts.
Divorces
• Ashley Rose Czarny vs. Nicholas Michael Czarny.
• Todd Weersing vs. Denyce Weersing.
• Angela Martin vs. Greg Martin.
Orders of protection
• Judith Kazen vs. Anthony Bilotto.
Law
• Kristina Widmer vs. Village Pantry LLC and GPM Investments LLC.
• Rebekah Carter of Cabery vs. Richard Bassett of Cabery.