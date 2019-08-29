Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:

Misdemeanors

• Jeremy A. Holzhauer, 39, of Gibson City, for retail theft (less than $150).

DUI

• Michael C. Pistilli, 41, of Kempton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Traffic tickets

• Kane E. Crecy, no age listed, of St. Anne, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Kalvin K. Pledger, 26, of Chicago, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Nicholas J. Tovo, 23, of Bourbonnais, for disregarding a stop sign.

• Jin Kim, 50, of Wilmette, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Lisa K. Grice, 35, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Brenden D. Kemmitzer, 36, of Ludlow, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Steven B. Pierro, 36, of Rantoul, for failure to wear a seat belt by a passenger.

• Himabindu Inampudi, 49, of Aurora, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Kristen J. Fredericks, 26, of Piper City, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Troy A. Burns, 25, of Buckley, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and canceled/revoked/suspended registration.

• Ashley D. Lewis, 23, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Adam J. Oleynichak, 18, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Darrell A. Kimbro, no age listed, of Cordova, Tenn., for a trucking log violation.

• James R. Tovey, 29, of Midlothian, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Jessika D. Richards, 30, of Cissna Park, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Elizabeth A. Hays, 26, of Colfax, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Michelle D. Stremmel, no age listed, of Normal, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Aubree J. Lambert, no age listed, of Chenoa, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Brandy A. Stevenfield, 33, of Flanagan, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Becky R. Foellmer, 60, of Plainfield, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Reginold J. Dixon, 34, of Loda, for driving on a revoked driver’s license, no rear registration light and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Michael C. Pistilli, 41, of Kempton, for unlawful parking on a roadway.

Forcible entry and detainer

• Paxton MHP LLC vs. Anthony Andre.

Small claims

• Load Redi Inc. of Gibson City vs. Grant Trucking of Urbana.

• Capital One Bank vs. Monica R. Nolte of Gibson City.

• Capital One Bank vs. Katie Whitson of Gibson City.

• Credit Union 1 vs. Michael McGrath of Sibley.

Arbitration

• Credit Union 1 vs. George Stevens of Paxton.