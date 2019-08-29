Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Misdemeanors
• Jeremy A. Holzhauer, 39, of Gibson City, for retail theft (less than $150).
DUI
• Michael C. Pistilli, 41, of Kempton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Traffic tickets
• Kane E. Crecy, no age listed, of St. Anne, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Kalvin K. Pledger, 26, of Chicago, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Nicholas J. Tovo, 23, of Bourbonnais, for disregarding a stop sign.
• Jin Kim, 50, of Wilmette, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Lisa K. Grice, 35, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Brenden D. Kemmitzer, 36, of Ludlow, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Steven B. Pierro, 36, of Rantoul, for failure to wear a seat belt by a passenger.
• Himabindu Inampudi, 49, of Aurora, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Kristen J. Fredericks, 26, of Piper City, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Troy A. Burns, 25, of Buckley, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and canceled/revoked/suspended registration.
• Ashley D. Lewis, 23, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Adam J. Oleynichak, 18, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Darrell A. Kimbro, no age listed, of Cordova, Tenn., for a trucking log violation.
• James R. Tovey, 29, of Midlothian, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Jessika D. Richards, 30, of Cissna Park, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Elizabeth A. Hays, 26, of Colfax, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Michelle D. Stremmel, no age listed, of Normal, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Aubree J. Lambert, no age listed, of Chenoa, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Brandy A. Stevenfield, 33, of Flanagan, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Becky R. Foellmer, 60, of Plainfield, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Reginold J. Dixon, 34, of Loda, for driving on a revoked driver’s license, no rear registration light and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Michael C. Pistilli, 41, of Kempton, for unlawful parking on a roadway.
Forcible entry and detainer
• Paxton MHP LLC vs. Anthony Andre.
Small claims
• Load Redi Inc. of Gibson City vs. Grant Trucking of Urbana.
• Capital One Bank vs. Monica R. Nolte of Gibson City.
• Capital One Bank vs. Katie Whitson of Gibson City.
• Credit Union 1 vs. Michael McGrath of Sibley.
Arbitration
• Credit Union 1 vs. George Stevens of Paxton.