Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Felonies
• Angela M. Moss, 30, of Paxton, for manufacture/delivery of 30 to 500 grams of cannabis.
• Calvin L. Rowan, 28, of Paxton, for manufacture/delivery of 30 to 500 grams of cannabis.
DUI
• Chad L. Williams, 44, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• William S. Crandall, 25, of Melvin, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Meredith M. Mahon, 34, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Traffic tickets
• Rocco M. Dargento, 52, of Elmhurst, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit, operating an uninsured vehicle and a violation of a license class.
• Justin Lee Hutson, 47, of San Diego, Calif., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Khalah T. Kennebrew, 20, of Calumet City, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Serella E. Nolan, 27, of Urbana, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Shelby R. Jones, 25, of Melvin, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Jordan M. Glad, 25, of Gifford, for driving on a revoked driver’s license.
• Richard J. Roderick, no age listed, of Morris, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Chad L. Williams, 44, of Paxton, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver and improper use of a turn signal.
• William S. Crandall, 25, of Melvin, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.
• Meredith M. Mahon, 34, of Paxton, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.
• Wayne Fox, 77, of Littleton, Colo., for failure to obey a stop sign.
Small claims
• Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Joyce L. Hadden of Paxton.