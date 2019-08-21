Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Misdemeanors
• Meagan R. Hollingsworth, 23, of Paxton, for retail theft (less than $300).
• Richard P. Melvin, 33, of Cullom, for criminal damage to property (less than $500).
DUI
• Jeffrey D. Hall, 48, of Gibson City, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Britney N. Steidinger, 26, of Colfax, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Brandon W. Burke, 24, of Gibson City, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Traffic tickets
• Kyle B. Ponton, 29, of Kankakee, for driving on a revoked driver’s license, improper use of a turn signal and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Jeffrey D. Hall, 48, of Gibson City, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• A 17-year-old male from Gibson City, for improper traffic lane usage.
• Michael J. Stafford, no age listed, of Millington, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Wei Li, no age listed, of Mahomet, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Emily A. Sandy, 19, of Bloomington, for disregarding a stop sign.
• Navneet Kaur Bamrah, 32, of Plainfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Lindsay R. Frichtl, no age listed, of Paxton, for making an improper left turn into oncoming traffic.
• Britney N. Steidinger, 26, of Colfax, for overtaking on the right when prohibited.
• Brandon W. Burke, 24, of Gibson City, for failure to yield the right-of-way at an intersection and making an improper left turn into oncoming traffic.
• Alexandru Nicolae, 53, of Fort Mill, S.C., for unsafe backing on a roadway.
• Robert J. Lange II, 47, of Bradley, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and a violation of a driver’s license restriction.
• Janice M. Delach, 62, of Shelbyville, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Darrell A. Kimbro, 49, of Cordova, Tenn., for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Tiffany L. Corbit, 21, of Beebe, Ariz., for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Maria D. Guillen, 18, of Champaign, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Clory J. Figueroa, 26, of Rantoul, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Guillermo Garcia, 35, of Madison, Wis., for driving with no valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Daniel G. Barstow, 21, of Geneva, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Maria D. Medina, 23, of West Chicago, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Kimberly M. Paetschow, 54, of Plainfield, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Trenton A. Murray, 36, of Sibley, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
Ordinance violations
• Ted Dzendrowski, no age listed, of Chicago, for allowing grass/bushes to become overgrown.
• Edwin Miller, no age listed, of Melvin, for failure to trim grass and weeds.
Chancery/foreclosures
• Fifth Third Bank vs. James Ernest Brust.