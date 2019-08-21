Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:

Misdemeanors

• Meagan R. Hollingsworth, 23, of Paxton, for retail theft (less than $300).

• Richard P. Melvin, 33, of Cullom, for criminal damage to property (less than $500).

DUI

• Jeffrey D. Hall, 48, of Gibson City, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Britney N. Steidinger, 26, of Colfax, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Brandon W. Burke, 24, of Gibson City, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Traffic tickets

• Kyle B. Ponton, 29, of Kankakee, for driving on a revoked driver’s license, improper use of a turn signal and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Jeffrey D. Hall, 48, of Gibson City, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• A 17-year-old male from Gibson City, for improper traffic lane usage.

• Michael J. Stafford, no age listed, of Millington, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Wei Li, no age listed, of Mahomet, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Emily A. Sandy, 19, of Bloomington, for disregarding a stop sign.

• Navneet Kaur Bamrah, 32, of Plainfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Lindsay R. Frichtl, no age listed, of Paxton, for making an improper left turn into oncoming traffic.

• Britney N. Steidinger, 26, of Colfax, for overtaking on the right when prohibited.

• Brandon W. Burke, 24, of Gibson City, for failure to yield the right-of-way at an intersection and making an improper left turn into oncoming traffic.

• Alexandru Nicolae, 53, of Fort Mill, S.C., for unsafe backing on a roadway.

• Robert J. Lange II, 47, of Bradley, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and a violation of a driver’s license restriction.

• Janice M. Delach, 62, of Shelbyville, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Darrell A. Kimbro, 49, of Cordova, Tenn., for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Tiffany L. Corbit, 21, of Beebe, Ariz., for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Maria D. Guillen, 18, of Champaign, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Clory J. Figueroa, 26, of Rantoul, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Guillermo Garcia, 35, of Madison, Wis., for driving with no valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Daniel G. Barstow, 21, of Geneva, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Maria D. Medina, 23, of West Chicago, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Kimberly M. Paetschow, 54, of Plainfield, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Trenton A. Murray, 36, of Sibley, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

Ordinance violations

• Ted Dzendrowski, no age listed, of Chicago, for allowing grass/bushes to become overgrown.

• Edwin Miller, no age listed, of Melvin, for failure to trim grass and weeds.

Chancery/foreclosures

• Fifth Third Bank vs. James Ernest Brust.