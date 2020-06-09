Even though the Ford County Board passed a resolution last month that supported opening county nonessential businesses sooner than the governor’s plan, the board itself continued to meet electronically for the third month in a row. Board member Tom McQuinn said he wasn’t happy with the situation and said that various online glitches kept all the members from “being on the same page.”
Board Chair Bob Lindgren said every effort will be made to meet “live” next month. Chase McCall noted the entire state should be in phase four of the reopening plan when more people will be allowed to gather in a group. Dr. Bernadette Ray said it is important to retain the option to check into meetings online in case of health concerns. Tim Nuss also said that the GoToMeeting application the board has been using for these meetings would
be an excellent way for residents from outlying county towns to tune into meetings.
The board’s IT committee will meet June 19 at 4:30 p.m. and will discuss how to keep the electronic meetings as an option to live meetings. Also that day they will open, discuss and likely approve copier bids for the county offices. But the board voted to not schedule a special meeting that day at 5 to confirm the committee’s choice. Ray said if there was no urgency then the board should just deal with copier contract at its July meeting and a majority of board members agreed with her.
Also the board voted to continue with United Health Care as the provider of health care insurance for the employees. McQuinn said the cost will go up just five percent when the new contract begins July 1.
The board approved the bid of $943 for Jones Body & Frame to repair the vehicle used by Terry Whitebird the EMA coordinator. Whitebird was involved in an accident with the car. The repair amount comes in just under the insurance deductible payment. The board agreed to split the cost with the EMA since the budget for that agency for maintenance is just $1,000 annually.