Ford County Board member Ann Ihrke and chair of the board’s zoning committee reported that the group continues to work on language changes in its proposal to amend the county wind ordinance. Ihrke said earlier this year that she hoped the proposal could be ready to present to the board at its regular March meeting but that did not happen.
The committee won’t meet again any time soon with the consolidated election set for April. Also Ihrke said the committee would like the Zoning Board of Appeals to consider the committee’s idea to increase the ZBA to seven board members from five in order to maybe make it easier for that body to achieve a quorum for meetings.
In a related matter, the ZBA will conduct a public hearing at 5 p.m. March 25, at the Kruse Center in Gibson City. The Apex wind company hopes the board will reverse the decision of the county’s zoning enforcement officer and approve the issuance of building permits for the firm’s proposed Ford Ridge Wind Farm near Sibley.
Last month Brandon Magers rejected building permit applications for Apex Clean Energy’s proposed 120-megawatt wind farm. Zoning committee member Tom McQuinn said the changes Apex made to its plan have to be addressed because they are so different from what was in their original plan. The Ford Ridge Wind Farm’s special-use permit will expire in November, 2021, after being renewed three times since originally granted in 2009.
Also the board reappointed Emily Lattz to the ZBA to serve a five year term that expires March, 2026. It appointed Tammy Kendrick to the ZBA to fill the remaining term of Kirk Rock which expires March, 2022. Lattz just completed a temporary one month appointment. Both women addressed the board and told of their willingness to serve.
Lattz has expressed reservations about wind farms previously. Board member Randy Ferguson asked Kendrick her opinion on wind. She said she will always listen to both sides. Lattz was appointed by a vote of 7-4 and Kendrick by a vote of 11-0.
Also the board accepted the low bids for rock and “chips” for the purpose of stockpiling materials for general road maintenance and approved an engineering agreement for $46,500 with Hutchison Engineering, Inc., for a bridge to be built in Button Township.
Also the board sold property it was holding for delinquent taxes, 207 Main St., Kempton. Both Ihrke and board member Tim Nuss said it was a great outcome for a problem property.
Also Circuit Clerk Kammy Johnson Anderson said she wants residents to know that her office has available legal forms like those for divorce or small claims and that no one should spend money for an expensive online service to get the forms. She said she has mailed out 350 juror summonses for the April jury trial calendar that will run the last two weeks of the month.
Treasurer Krisha Shoemaker reported that the county property tax cycle will be back to normal this year. She expects bills to be mailed out in May with first installments due in June.
Also Josh Taylor-Johnson of the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission Workforce Development, introduced himself to the board and said he will be taking over the Paxton office which is in the old sheriff’s residence.
He said later that the group provides services to both employees and employers to make both more profitable and successful. “We help employees find careers that will provide them with both adequate compensation as well as being gratifying and fulfilling careers. We are trying to mitigate the trend of job-hopping and only working a job to pay your bills and barely scraping by. We want to help people find long-term careers by finding out what they are best suited for and helping them get the employment they need. We provide access to training and education to make our clients more marketable and competitive in their perspective job markets.”
“We help employers by helping them train employees they already have as well as creating contracts between businesses and prospective employees to help financially compensate employers for taking on the added risk of giving someone a chance at a job they may not be 100 percent qualified for or that may have a background or work history that isn’t exactly ideal.”
And finally Piper City resident Anthony Guarino demonstrated to the board what he said would solve economic problems in the northern part of the county. He brought in a five gallon bucket of rich black soil that he had amended with vermiculite and other things and said it could be bagged and sold. “We’re sitting on a gold mine,” he said.