PAXTON — The Ford County Board on Dec. 9 approved its snow removal policy, which remains unchanged from previous years.
The policy states that the county highway department operates with one shift of personnel, who will plow 172 lane miles of road using three trucks. They are assisted by Rogers Township, which plows 18 lane miles of county road; Mona Township, which plows 16 lane miles; and Button Township, which plows 13 lane miles.
Snow removal operations normally begin after an accumulation of 2 inches of snow They. may begin at 4 a.m. and, if conditions allow, end by 6 p.m. lt takes about three hours to cover each route during a “normal” event.
The highway department intends to have one pass on every route completed by 7 a.m. Monday through Friday and by 8 a.m. on weekends and holidays.
There may be times when whiteout conditions require trucks to return to the county highway department building in Roberts for their safety. However, county trucks are always on call to assist first responders.
The highway department does not apply de-icers or traction materials during snow events due to budget, storage and equipment limitations.
It is the policy of the highway department to maintain the county highway system efficiently and economically with the equipment and personnel available. Inconveniences to motorists, while regrettable, are unavoidable, the policy states. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution when driving in inclement weather.
Other business
Also at the board’s Dec. 9 meeting:
➜ The board approved a preliminary engineering services agreement with a Springfield firm for $32,000 related to the replacement of a bridge on Buckingham Road about 2 miles southeast of Cabery.
➜ The board approved its annual tax levy, showing $3.615 million in property taxes to be collected next summer.
➜ Finance Committee Chairman Chase McCall of Gibson City said the county ended fiscal year 2019 on Nov. 30 with a $25,000 deficit. However, McCall said that 16 of 19 categories in the general fund spent less than the budgeted amounts.
➜ Board member Tom McQuinn of rural Paxton announced that there was too little employee interest in changing the employee health insurance plan to a plan which would feature high-deductible health savings accounts. Marty Nuss of Insurance Providers Group said those accounts usually run through a calendar year, while the existing county health insurance plan begins in June.
➜ The board approved a policy to set pay for new employees who would not be on the longevity pay scale and also had advanced degrees, special certifications or related work experience.
➜ Board member Ann Ihrke of rural Buckley outlined the steps to form a Veterans Assistance Commission (VAC). A VAC must be spearheaded by local veterans’ organizations like the Veterans of Foreign Wars or the American Legion. Board member Randy Ferguson of Gibson City suggested that the board invite representatives of those groups to a meeting in January that would be held in a central part of the county, such as Roberts. Once those groups make a formal request to form a VAC, then the county can go to the taxpayers and ask for funding. A VAC could assist veterans in many ways, including through advocacy and providing transportation to doctor and counseling appointments.
➜ The board appointed Johnathan Powers to the Ford County Board of Review. Powers said he has been a Paxton resident since 2007, works for the Green Acres Sportsman’s Club in rural Roberts, is a U.S. Army veteran and is studying to become a Realtor.
➜ The board re-appointed Jacqui Cornett, Eric Evans, Lori Blanchard and Tina Biggs to the Ford County 911 Emergency Telephone System Board.
➜ The board approved law enforcement services contracts with Cabery for $3,629, Kempton for $6,253, Sibley for $8,948 and Piper City for $25,000.
➜ The board set the next zoning committee meeting to review proposed changes to the wind farm ordinance for 7 p.m. Dec. 16 in the board’s meeting room.
➜ Ford County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Terry Whitebird said he would check with the providers of local warming shelters last winter to make sure they will have shelters open on extremely cold days again this year.