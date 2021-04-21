The Ford County Board approved a resolution supporting local control of zoning for wind and solar farms. In both the Illinois House and the Senate, bills have been introduced to turn such zoning decisions over to the state.
Board Vice-chair Cindy Ihrke said 18 other counties have taken up the resolution as well. “We want to send the message that we want to maintain control,” she said.
The board’s zoning committee has been working for several years to revamp its wind ordinance and has not gotten very far with creating a solar ordinance. The committee will next meet May 20 and May 27 to continue ironing language in the proposed changes and will present it to the full board some time after that.
In the meantime the board learned that several residents have indicated their intention to file appeals of County Zoning Officer Brandon Magers’ decision to issue building permits to Apex Clean Energy for 46 wind turbines in Ford County. The windmills will be part of the Ford County Ridge Wind Farm in Sullivant Township.
The county board will have no part in that process. The appeals will be handled by the zoning board of appeals.
When the Ford County Board initially approved special-use permits for the project, it did not enact a special-use-conditions agreement, which governs the project should there be modifications between approval of the special-use permits and actual construction.
Magers said the board in 2009 did not enact such restrictions on SUPs issued to the original developer. Magers said he didn’t have any choice but to issue the permits after conferring with other county officials.
Also the board voted to accept the low bid from Cross Construction Inc. of $149.339 to repave a portion of Stockholm Road in Patton Township. It also accepted Iroquois Paving’s low bid of $203,917 to repave a portion of the 500 N road in Dix Township.
Also the board appointed Elizabeth Ford as a trustee of the Sullivant Fire Protection District Board and reappointed Richard Hitchens as a trustee of the Piper City Fire Protection District.
Also the board learned from Circuit Clerk Kamalen Johnson Anderson that the 108 jurors called to serve in April were not needed after all. She said there have been no jury trials since she retook the office in December. She also said the state is due to launch a resource next month to help citizens who represent themselves in court. Called Illinois Court Help it will provide up-to-date and accurate information about processes and procedures for all courts in the state. Users will be able use a telephone hotline or text messaging to access the information.
Also Sheriff Mark Doran said the state is woefully unprepared for all the training law enforcement needs to get up to speed on the criminal justice reform law passed in January and going into effect June 1. Doran said hiring has become increasingly difficult as he has tried recently to hire both court bailiffs and correction officers in today’s anti-police climate. “These will be very difficult times,” Doran said.
Also board member Gene May said it would be nice to have other board members pitch in to help with the electronics recycling event set for Gibson City Saturday, April 24. It is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 115 S. Sangamon, sponsored by the county and the Soil and Water Conservation District. Two other events will be held elsewhere in the county this year.