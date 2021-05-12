The Ford County Board entered into an intergovernmental agreement with McLean County so that Suzanne Montoya, who is currently employed as a Mclean County Probation Officer in charge of the juvenile division there, can also serve as interim Chief Management Officer of Ford County Court Services.
She will do so while she maintains her current, full-time duties in Mclean County.
Ford County will reimburse Mclean County for the increased salary, and also pay towards her retirement, as determined by the Circuit Court of the 11b Judicial Circuit and the Administrative Office of the lllinois Court. The interim period began April 1 and will expire March 31,2022. The agreement
may terminate prior to that provided Ford County has approved a permanent Chief Management Officer and is in no longer in need of the services of Ms. Montoya.
Montaya addressed the Ford board and said that Jennifer Anderson of the probation department has been appointed lead probation officer. Anderson has worked as both a special education teacher and as a probation officer and recently completed a master’s degree in public administration. Montoya said she will help the Ford department rewrite their policies and procedures and engage in what she termed “succession planning.”
Also the board agreed to pay the $1400 bill to Metro Communications for two months of fiber optic services to the jail. Sheriff Mark Doran said he thought the building commission should pay those bills but board member Tom McQuinn who also serves on the commission said that things don’t work that way. He said the bill needs to come out of the sheriff’s housing budget and that the commission, at the end of the year, pays the county for the expenses it considers its mission to pay.
“We can’t and won’t rubber stamp everything,” McQuinn said. “The building commission was set up to build and maintain the jail as well as pay for work on the old nursing home. Otherwise it works like a back door referendum.”
Also the board learned from environmental committee chair Gene May that the electronics recycling event in Gibson City was a huge success. He announced that a similar event will be held in Paxton June 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the city tool shed, behind the police department on Rt. 45 north of town. He said he appreciated the volunteer help from his fellow board members and asked for their help again in June.
Also the board approved a contract with its auditor, WIPFLI, Sterling, for three years, and an extension of two more years. This year’s cost will be $38,950, going up each year, with the cost in 2025, $41,400.
Also the board set committee meetings for later in the month. The IT committee will meet May 19 at 3 p.m. The insurance/personnel committee will meet May 20 at 2 p.m. to finalize the county personnel policy book, discuss hiring another full-time employee for the circuit clerk’s office and discuss the renewal of the employee health insurance plan. The zoning committee will meet both May 20 and May 27 at 4 p.m. to continue its work on the wind farm zoning ordinance.
Also the board learned that a retirement open house to honor long-time Patton Township Highway Commissioner Stephen Foster will be held May 16 from 2-4 p.m. in the Pells Park pavilion in Paxton Township official Suzanne Shell said Foster served 56 years. She said someone from his family has always held that position.
Also the board reappointed Carl Hudson Jr. and Mark LeClair as trustees of the Paxton Fire Protection District Board and Roger A. Gualandi as a trustee for the Kempton Community Fire Protection District.