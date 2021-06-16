The Ford County Board voted unanimously to hire an additional full-time employee for the circuit clerk’s office. But it was done with the stipulation that the position will be examined by the board should the document storage fees from the office become insufficient to cover the salary.
Circuit Clerk Kamalen Johnson Anderson said her office is so busy she is unable to attend the trainings that will help her keep up with new state requirements. She said she must help the two full-timers and one part-timer with the workload and/or fill-in when one is out of the office. “We are constantly busy--there is no one busy season,” she said.
The money is there now in the document storage fee fund but that will be reduced by at least 10 percent, and maybe more, in the coming year due to legislation by the state. Johnson Anderson’s goal in the next quarter is to get all her employees cross-trained so they can cover for each other. And she is hopeful she can even find a qualified person for $12 an hour. The County Clerk has been trying to hire a new employee as well.
Also the board heard a summary of its annual audit by Wipfli LLP. The audit was clean and the county’s fund balance is $4.8 million, with $435,000 in the general fund. Investment income increased so much in the past year that the county’s pension fund went from being negative last year to being an asset in this audit.
Also the board approved a new health insurance plan for county employees. The new plan begins July 1 and goes for the next year and is substantially unchanged from this past year.
Also the board passed its decennial reapportionment plant. It did not create nor pass a new map since last year’s census results have not yet been released. Per diem pay remains at $65 for board members and the board president will continue to be paid an additional $7500.
Also the board voted 8-3 to appoint Suzie Shell to the public health board.
Also the board learned:
--members will soon receive a copy of the revised wind farm ordinance to study. Sometime after that the plan will be brought to the full board for a final vote.
--the personnel committee is nearly finished revising the employee policy book. Board member Bernadette Ray urged the committee that the county policy on the proposed new state election day holiday is clearly outlined. That committee will meet again July 1 at 2 p.m. in the small courtroom.
--that board member Chuck Aubry has been studying the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress earlier this year for Covid relief, trying to figure out what the county will be able to pay for using the money.