PAXTON — Despite the recent death of its director, Millie Sutton, the PBL Community Food Pantry remains open.
“Millie Sutton will be greatly missed, and the food pantry she founded will continue to be open,” said food pantry board member Nancy Taylor, who has been running the pantry since Mrs. Sutton became ill and continues to do so.
Mrs. Sutton, 69, of Paxton, died at 7:35 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, followed by a prayer service at 5 p.m.
The PBL Community Food Pantry is open from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at 785 S. Railroad Ave. in Paxton. The food pantry serves residents of the Paxton, Buckley and Loda communities.