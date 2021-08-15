Damage assessments have been completed in Gibson City and Elliott.
If you have not talked with someone regarding your damage and believe you have damage to report, please call the Ford County EMA EOC at 217-379-9498 or 217-379-9499 between 9 am
and 5pm. The EOC will be closed Tuesday at 5pm.
Debris that has been placed on the easement will be removed starting at 12 pm tomorrow
and ongoing until all debris is cleaned up.
Starting tomorrow, Team Rubicon will be available to assist with clean up and removal
of damaged items resulting from the flood. Team Rubicon is a veteran-led disaster response organization that has volunteers that have been vetted and services are free to the homeowners and the city. If you need assistance contact Team Rubicon on Monday, August 16th after 12 PM at 469-984-7993. If you would like to volunteer, please go to New Beginnings Church located at 107 S. Sangamon Ave. Tuesday through Friday between 9 am and 5 pm. Proper attire would include long pants and closed toe shoes.
The Bank of Gibson City is accepting financial donations for disaster relief. Please call the Bank of Gibson City at 217-784-4233 for further details. Residents who are interested in donating items may drop off those items at Gibson City Bible Church Monday and Wednesday 1-4 pm. The only items that are being accepted at this time are:
-Leaf Rakes
-Flat Shovels
-Fans
If you are in need of the following items, they will be available for pick up at the Gibson
City Bible Church Monday and Wednesday between 1-4 pm.
-5-gallon buckets of cleaning supplies
-Bleach
-Empty 5-gallon buckets
-Trash bags
-Shovels, rakes, brooms
-Health Kits (towels, toiletry items)
-Bottled water
The Red Cross Shelter has moved to the Gibson City Bible Church located at 307 IL-47, Gibson City starting today. We are actively working with the American Red Cross and Ford County Agencies to identify resources for displaced residents. More information to follow on how to request assistance for unmet needs.
A MARC (Multi-Agency Resource Center) will be open on Saturday, August 21st. A MARC is designed to allow residents access to disaster related relief services and information to aide in the recovery process following a natural disaster or hazard. More information to follow regarding a time and location.
Community meals will be available at the Gibson City American Legion at 203 N Sangamon Ave. Lunch will start at 12 pm and dinner at 4 pm.
Further information will be released as it becomes available.