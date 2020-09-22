Five generations

Celebrating the fifth generation of the O’Neal family of Gibson City are, left to right: mother Alyssa Tran of Las Vegas, Nevada; grandmother Kemmey Esteban of Las Vegas, Nevada; great-great-grandmother Lorene O’Neal Edwards of Sun City, Arizona, formerly of Gibson City; baby Amelia Tran of Las Vegas, Nevada; and great-grandmother Vivian O’Neal Imlay of Sun City, Arizona, formerly of Gibson City. The group celebrated the event in the home of Vivian Imlay and Lorene Edwards in Sun City, Arizona on Aug. 7.