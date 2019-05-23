FISHER — Shanna Hortin of Fisher has been hired as facilitator of the newly created Prairieland CEO (Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities) program that will be introduced this fall at high schools in the Fisher, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Paxton-Buckley-Loda school districts.
Hortin is an active member of the Fisher small business community. Hortin and her husband, Mark, own OneSource Credit, an agriculture credit consulting business, and have a small family farm operation. In addition, Hortin serves as program coordinator for the Champaign County Farm Bureau (CCFB) Foundation, a position she will continue to hold in addition to her role as facilitator of the Prairieland CEO program.
As program coordinator for the CCFB Foundation, Hortin works with Farm Bureau members, donors and the county business community, and she is responsible for fundraising and program development for the foundation’s scholarship and Ag in the Classroom programs.
Her prior professional experience includes more than 10 years working in agriculture real estate sales and marketing, and five years in the grain industry in accounting and grain marketing for both private and large corporate grain companies.
Hortin is a former 4-H club leader, is an active member of the Fisher Area Business Association, and enjoys being a regular volunteer in her local community and schools.
The Prairieland CEO program offers high school students a chance to experience the real world and develop life skills through networking opportunities with entrepreneurs, business professionals and community leaders. Students in the program meet from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday during the school year.
The facilitator’s position is a part-time position. As facilitator, Hortin is expected to demonstrate a passion for learning, connect with the students and the community, collaborate with their CEO community’s board and provide guidance to the students on their personal CEO journeys.
Ninety minutes of each school day is spent with the students, and any remaining time is used for arranging business visits, guest speakers, calling on business and community leaders, etc.
The Prairieland CEO program is being organized by the Midland Institute for Entrepreneurship.