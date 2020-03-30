A Ford County resident has tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Ford County Public Health Department (FCPHD) was notified of a positive test result, according to state and local public health protocol. The individual is a male in his 70s and is in the hospital. Public health officials are investigating and contacting all individuals who may have had exposure to the individual that tested positive for COVID-19.
With this confirmed case, FCPHD encourages all residents to continue to conduct preventive measures, practice social distancing, and follow Gov. Pritzker’s Stay at Home Executive Order through April 7, 2020. FCPHD also encourages employers to have employees work from home, if possible, and employees that work with others be mindful of social distancing and frequent cleaning of high touch surfaces.
“We ask that if you are sick or have symptoms, please stay home and self-isolate. By doing this, you help protect others from unnecessary exposure,” stated Lana Sample, Public Health Administrator.
As a reminder, preventive measures that you can take are:
• Wash hands with soap for at least 20 seconds
• Clean frequently touched surfaces
• Cover your cough and sneezes with a tissue, dispose and wash hands
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
• Make sure to stay 6-10 feet away from others when in public
If you have symptoms, please follow these guidelines:
• Stay home except to get medical care. Call ahead before visiting your doctor’s office.
• Separate yourself from other people and animals in your home. Stay in a specific room and use a separate bathroom, if available.
• Avoid sharing personal household items
• If available, wear a facemask when you are around other people
• Monitor your symptoms. Call your health care provider if you have:
Fever, cough, trouble breathing, or other flu-like symptoms that are not better or are worsening after 24-48 hours.
Mild symptoms and are an older adult or have any of the chronic health conditions (cancer, immunosuppression, heart, lung, or kidney disease, and diabetes)
Ford County Public Health Department
235 North Taft Street
Paxton, IL 60957
March 30, 2020
For Immediate Release
Contact: Danielle Walls, Community Health Educator
(217)379-9281
Moving forward, FCPHD will continue to work closely with Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and other state and local partners to monitor and respond to the COVID-19 outbreak. FCPHD wants to thank local partners for their service to the community and efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. FCPHD also wants to thank Ford County residents for their cooperation in sheltering at home and following preventative measures.
“This is a difficult and unique time, but we appreciate all the support and cooperation that Ford County has provided over the last few weeks. Ford County is a strong community and we will make it through this together,” stated Sample.
Please visit FCPHD’s website (www.fordcountyphd.org) and follow our Facebook page to get up-to-date COVID-19 information