WATSEKA — A man charged in a Watseka stabbing last month is facing a pair of first-degree murder charges.
Iroquois County State’s Attorney Jim Devine said Friday that he filed the two charges on Thursday against Andre Maiden, 23, of Hoopeston.
Maiden had already been charged with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery in connection with the Nov. 21 death of Isaiah D. Nelson, 22, whose last known address was in Watseka.
Devine said the new charges were filed “based on a review of some video surveillance that made more clear some of the circumstances.”
The stabbing occurred outside the Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. In an earlier court proceeding, Assistant State’s Attorney Alex O’Brien said that Maiden was inside the funeral home and Mr. Nelson was outside on the sidewalk. When Maiden exited the funeral home, there was an altercation between the two men.
Maiden was indicted by an Iroquois County grand jury on Dec. 4 for the aggravated battery and involuntary manslaughter charges.
Maiden was being held in the Iroquois County Jail on $150,000 bond.
Devine said he would be asking for an increase in Maiden’s bond during a hearing set for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 19 before Judge James Kinzer. Maiden’s attorney, Robert Regas, is expected to ask for a bond reduction at that same time, Devine said.