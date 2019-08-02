Sen. Tom Cullerton, D-Villa Park, is pictured here speaking on the Senate floor at the Capitol in Springfield. On Friday, Cullerton was indicted in federal court on 40 counts alleging he conspired to embezzle from the Teamsters Joint Council 25 and Teamsters Local Union 734 Unions. Cullerton, who has been in office since 2013, is also facing one count alleging he lied on health forms.