PAXTON — Family nurse practitioner Melanie Thopiah has joined the staff of The Paxton Clinic.
Thopiah specializes in health assessments, acute and chronic condition diagnosis and treatment, care plans, disease management and medication management.
Thopiah graduated with a bachelor of science degree in nursing from Valparaiso University in Valparaiso, Ind.,. and a master of science degree in nursing from Loyola University’s Marcella Niehoff School of Nursing in Chicago. Thopiah earned her family nurse practitioner license from Loyola University in Maywood.
Physical therapy added at Gibson Health of Onarga
In other Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services news, the organization announced that Gibson Health of Onarga is now offering physical therapy services following the recent hiring of therapy services clerk Carmen Ratcliff and physical therapist Shane Stachura. Appointments can be made by calling 815-268-4840.