The GCMS Falcons fall to the unbeaten LeRoy Panthers 46-42 in a back-and-forth battle on Saturday night.
Latest News
- SCHROEDER: Learn to keep your computer healthy, secure
- SCHROEDER: March is National Nutrition Month
- WESTFALL: Learn how to become a certified UAV pilot
- Monticello-Union Township Public Library events
- Technologies provide options for breast cancer patients
- Birthdays
- Upcoming Events
- White County History
Trending Recipes
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspected human remains found in Jasper County
- Jasper County Arrest Log
- DeMotte man arrested after vehicle chase in Steuben County
- Two Tippecanoe County women selected as 2021 500 Festival Princesses
- RPD nabs 4 after searching apartment
- Fuel Nutrition’s opening in DeMotte has been well received by customers
- Lost Purple Heart medal found in Newton County returned to Jasper County family
- Monon firefighter injured in Monday house fire
- White County formally opposes General Assembly bill proposal
- Newton County Arrests