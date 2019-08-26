PAXTON — When Cliff McClure spoke to a crowd gathered outside Clara Peterson Elementary School in Paxton in April 2018 to memorialize the start of construction of a two-story, 63,400-square-foot addition to the school's east side, he was already looking forward to “the day that we open this state-of-the-art facility to our staff and students.”
About 17 months later, that day has almost arrived.
When the school year begins in the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district on Friday, Sept. 6, PBL’s second- through fifth-graders will step foot inside their new school building for the first time, as Clara Peterson Elementary School’s pre-K through first-graders are welcomed back by a newly renovated building of their own directly next door.
“I’m excited for our students; I really am,” said McClure, the district’s superintendent. “I think our students are really going to enjoy this, and it will be something to be remembered. It will be a great memory.”
The occasion will also mark the culmination of several years of work by the district.
It was back in 2012 when the school board first began discussing what to do with the district’s oldest school facility, 94-year-old PBL Eastlawn School. Those talks eventually led to the district soliciting community input on the future of the district’s facilities and then passing a ballot question in 2016 that authorized the district to issue $31.45 million in building bonds to give it the funds it needed to build the school addition, renovate the existing Clara Peterson Elementary School space, and tear down PBL Eastlawn School.
It was the biggest capital-improvement project the district had undertaken since 2005, when a new junior high school was built.
The work was nearing completion as of Friday, although the new media center/library in the renovated Clara Peterson building likely will not be finished until about a week after school starts, McClure said.
“The biggest reason for that is it’s a large area, and (construction crews are) using it for material laydown ... so it’s the last to get worked on,” McClure said. “So we will not have a library (at Clara Peterson) for a week.”
Until the media center is finished, McClure said, library materials will be available on a cart — something that the school’s librarian, Susan Skonberg, is “on board with.”
Other than that, though, the newly renovated Clara Peterson Elementary School — along with the new addition next door — will be ready to serve their students and staff. McClure said staff members are already moving in to their classrooms.
McClure credited the district’s staff members for being “very patient” and “flexible” as the district was forced to delay the usual start of school by a couple of weeks this summer due to the amount of work that still needed to be completed. McClure noted that “a lot of work was done in a short period of time.”
Staff members who have already seen the renovated school and its new addition have provided McClure with positive feedback. Not only are the facilities up-to-date — and fully air-conditioned — but the facilities are also more user-friendly for both students and staff.
“They’ll be able to do some things they’ve never done before,” McClure said. “I’m very excited for our community, and I’m very excited for our students and staff, because it’s going to be nice.”
The school district is inviting the community to a dedication event for the renovated school and its new addition scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 28. During the event, to be held on homecoming weekend, the public will have the opportunity to tour the facilities and hear remarks by school district officials, architects and construction managers.
Meanwhile, Clara Peterson Elementary School students and their families are being invited to tour the new addition and the renovated space on three evenings next month. So-called “backpack nights,” which are basically orientation events, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 3 (for students in grades four and five), Sept. 4 (for students in grades two and three) and Sept. 5 (for students in pre-K through first grade) in advance of the first day of the 2019-20 school year on Friday, Sept. 6.
The backpack nights will not only involve tours but also a free meal provided to students and their families, McClure said. Each backpack night will also include a 20- to 30-minute meeting starting at 6 p.m. to inform parents and students of any new school rules and information on new traffic patterns, including student drop-off and pickup policies, McClure said.
McClure said students and their families can come for just the meeting if they so choose. Alternatively, they can come for the meeting plus tours and food either before or after the meeting.