GIBSON CITY —Mahomet Fire Chief John Koller estimated his firefighters relocated around 55 people Thursday when heavy rains swamped many Gibson City homes and businesses.
Reports ranged from 10 to 12 inches of rain having fallen in four hours on the Ford County community.
Mahomet Fire Department serves as Champaign County's water rescue team. Koller said 12 firefighters went to Gibson City.
He said they reported several instances of water going into people's homes.
Their initial relocation response was to an assisted-living facility. Koller was not aware where people were being relocated to.
Paxton Fire Department also responded to the call for help.
Fire Chief Denny Kingren said his department "was on standby more than anything" but did help to relocate at least one person in a 14-foot water raft.
He said local residents also brought in boats to move people out of harm's way.
"Gibson Fire told me they'd never seen rain like that," Kingren said.
Gibson City Council member Susie Tongate said exacerbating the flood was the loss of electricity in the south end of the city, she said.
“It’s clear up to people’s houses. I’ve seen it over the top of vans’ (hoods). It’s just unbelievable.
“Until you start out in it, you have no idea. There’s a lot of debris in it.”
She said Illinois Route 47 was blocked as is Illinois Route 9 to the east.
“If you go north supposedly a couple miles, you can get out,” Tongate said.
When she ventured outdoors around 11 a.m., “it was raining like a water hose poured on you.”
“It was several inches up the wheels on my tires on Sangamon (Avenue). Closer to 12, I had to go down to the south end of town and I could barely make it through. I should have not been on that road. There was no way to turn around.”
The impact of the storms was felt throughout the town of 3,297:
— Just before 5 p.m., a citywide boil order was issued, with city officials adding: "For safety reasons, the power has been shut off at the water tower."
— The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school district announced mid-day that all facilities were closed and all practices and activities were canceled.
— Downtown, the American Legion opened its doors for shelter and announced that free meals from Goin Catering were being provided for city workers, first responders and any displaced citizens.
— The Harvest Moon Drive-in Theatre announced it was shutting down indefinitely, posting on its Facebook page: "Some important equipment was damaged in the flooding and we’ve lost nearly all of our food inventory. The water is still rising at this time."
— Bayern Stube restaurant, which announced last week that it was closing its doors for good at month's end after 30-plus years, canceled Thursday night reservations, announcing on Facebook: "We have no staff because people's houses are flooded and have (gotten) hit by lightning."