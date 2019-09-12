PAXTON — Neal McKenry, the Paxton Park District’s recreation director, revealed estimated costs for repairs to the public swimming pool at Coady Park during Tuesday’s meeting of the district’s board of commissioners.
McKenry said it would cost $1,000 to $2,000 to repair the pool’s pump and $5,000 to $6,000 to replace it.
“It could get up to an estimated $8,000 if a new pump also requires new plumbing around it,” McKenry said.
McKenry also received an estimate of $2,000 to $3,000 for a new vacuum and $500 to paint the pool’s gutters. He also obtained an estimate for new deck chairs, at $240 per chair.
Also at the meeting, the board appoved spending up to $2,000 to patch and repaint the main room of the Paxton Civic Center at Coady Park.
The board also discussed buying a new work truck, but that discussion was tabled.
“We’ll look into it more come early 2020,” McKenry said. “We are needing to replace our 1999 work truck and are looking to transition our 2009 truck to the secondary truck while purchasing a new primary work truck.”
Also at the meeting, the board agreed to pay back $30,075 to The Frederick Community Bank in Paxton. In August, the board had approved obtaining a $30,000 tax-anticipation warrant from the bank to help relieve a deficit in the district’s unrestricted fund account, which resulted from a delay in receiving its first property tax revenue installment of the year.
Also Tuesday, the board voted to forego an audit for the state’s annual financial report. According to McKenry, the board will be scheduling an audit next year.