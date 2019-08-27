GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Council voted unanimously Monday night to spend $218,033 on engineering services for a proposed new water tower.
Champaign-based Donohue & Associates Inc. will complete the engineering work once the city learns whether it has been awarded a low-interest loan from the state to help pay for the anticipated $3 million project, Mayor Dan Dickey said.
Dickey said he expects that to happen within 30 to 60 days.
The city applied last September for a loan of up to $3 million through the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency’s revolving loan program. Dickey noted that the city may be eligible for $800,000 in loan forgiveness, meaning the city would be required to pay back only $2.2 million.
The proposed 500,000-gallon water tower would be located in the Jordan Industrial Park on the city’s west edge. It would be the third water tower serving the city, with the two others holding 300,000 and 100,000 gallons, respectively, Dickey said.
Dickey said the new water tower would accommodate the city’s future growth, as well as ensure the city can keep enough water in its water towers to last at least 36 hours in the event of a power outage.
Other business
Also at Monday's city council meeting:
➜ The council voted unanimously to approve a special liquor license allowing Burgers & Beer to sell alcohol outside in the alley adjacent to its restaurant at 109 W. 8th St. from 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, in conjunction with the city’s annual Harvest Fest.
➜ The council approved the purchase of a 2020 Ford half-ton four-wheel-drive pickup truck for $28,360 and a 2020 Ford three-quarter-ton four-wheel-drive pickup truck with snow-plow mounting brackets for $30,860. Both trucks will be purchased from the Anderson Ford dealership in Gibson City. Both bids were the lowest received by the city. Dickey said the purchase of the two trucks represents a continuation of the city’s gradual upgrading of the city’s vehicle fleet. Dickey said one of the new trucks will be used by the streets and alleys department, while the other will be used by the sewer department.
➜ Upon the request of Police Chief Adam Rosendahl, the council postponed approving the sale of the police department’s 2010 Chevy Impala squad car.
➜ Alderman Susie Tongate said Gibson City resident Randy Ferguson would continue to serve as manager of the city’s swimming pool next summer, and Hannah Cliff will remain the head lifeguard. Tongate said Ferguson has also agreed to help train a new manager once one is hired following the construction of a new outdoor pool.
➜ Members of Ed Day’s Skatepark Committee presented a $2,000 check to the city to go toward the construction of a skatepark at the city’s West Park. The skatepark would be named in honor of Mr. Day, who died in 2017 after being elected to the city council. The skatepark committee is raising funds for the proposed facility through a variety of ways, including a Queen of Hearts raffle that is conducted each Wednesday night at the American Legion post downtown. Each week in which a Queen of Hearts is not drawn, the jackpot rises. The jackpot now totals about $15,000. Raffle tickets cost $1 each.
➜ Gary Lutterbie, chairman of the fishing pond committee, said he received a $3,700 donation from Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services to go toward the construction of a pavilion at the dog park located by the fishing pond on the city’s west edge. Lutterbie also said that a walking path/bike trail had been completed around the pond.
➜ Gibson City resident Matt Kutemeier said he would like permission to repaint the GCMS High School Falcons logos that appear on the street leading to the high school.