ELLIOTT — Water once again topped the agenda of the Elliott Village Board during its Dec. 10 meeting.
Water quality and management were the issues this time. All agreed that there was more rust than usual in the water, and it also smelled of iron.
Trustee Ed Godsey, who used to manage the town’s water supply, questioned if water operator Paul Theesfield was still taking samples at just one location. Theesfield said he was, and discussion ensued about the advantages of taking samples at locations farther from the main well.
Godsey also questioned the amount of chlorine being added to the water supply. Godsey said Theesfield should add only what is necessary to meet Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) standards. Too much chlorine could be eroding the interior of the system’s old cast-iron pipes and causing additional rust to be in the water, Godsey said.
While the village’s water tests pass required IEPA standards, Godsey suggested a sample be sent to an independent lab which will test for more substances than the IEPA’s laboratory in Springfield is required to do.
Board President Josh Rouley asked about procedures and timing of hydrant flushing, thinking that might be a cause of the rust level “like I’ve never seen before.”
Godsey cautioned that if Theesfield does not flush for a long enough period of time, it will just “stir things up” and not solve anything.
Trustees agreed that work toward a new water system could not come soon enough. Rouley said word on the grant application to fund that project should come in February.
As part of the Illinois Rural Water Association grant process, a public hearing will be held at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, just before the next regular village board meeting. Notices of the hearing will be posted at Village Hall and the local post office, in addition to a legal notice being published in a local newspaper.
Theesfield said village residents used 372,100 gallons of water in November for an average of 12,400 gallons per day.
Other business
Also at the meeting:
➜ Trustees agreed they would again sponsor a visit by Santa, who will visit the Elliott Amvets building at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, to enjoy hot cocoa and cookies with residents of all ages. Santa also will present each child in attendance with a treat bag and will tour the town on the Dix Township Fire Protection District’s fire engine.
➜ It was noted that one resident has a number of appliances in alley space adjacent to his home. “We have to draw the line somewhere,” Rouley said, noting that trustees should all set a good example for their own property. Rouley said he will speak with the offender.
➜ Ruth Reiners asked about fixing a large pothole at the intersection of Main and Midway streets. Godsey responded that the problem was caused by county maintenance of Main Street, and he was surprised it was not addressed during the county’s recent patching efforts. Godsey said he will investigate a fix.
➜ Resident Sylvia Widener brought up the ongoing problem of owners allowing dogs to run loose. Widener said she thought the village should communicate a summary of its ordinances to residents, especially to newcomers. Other visitors agreed that loose dogs are causing some problems. Rouley asked that he be advised of offenders’ addresses in order to speak to them about ordinance violations. It was also suggested that a summary of the ordinances be sent to all residents. “We want to keep peace in the whole town,” Widener said.
➜ Rouley announced the village received refund checks from its pest-control vendor. The vendor’s owner reportedly discovered his employee was not serving the village as regularly as was being charged. Rouley said he would contact the vendor about the future. “At least he’s being honest,” Rouley said of the vendor, a franchisee of Meers Pest Control.
➜ Trustees agreed to allow the Triple H Cafe to again use the village’s meeting room, which is adjacent to the cafe, as needed for overflow service for a Dec. 18 Christmas meal. Rouley and others praised the condition in which the meeting room was left after it was used for a Thanksgiving meal service.