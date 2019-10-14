ELLIOTT — A recent boil order and other water issues were topics of discussion at the October meeting of the Elliott Village Board, but the outcomes were positive.
The boil order was lifted on Thursday, Oct. 9 — nearly a week after it was ordered. The cause was an increased level of choliform bacteria detected by lab tests in a routine water sample. The bacteria are found in water and soil, but the level in water is an indicator of water quality.
Eric Emmerich of EJ Water Cooperative speculated that the increased level could be due to recent rain that followed a lengthy dry spell. Emmerich also advised village water operator Paul Theesfield to run water for about 20 minutes before taking a spigot sample, as the bacteria may just be higher in the spigot but not within the water supply itself.
Board President Josh Rouley asked how boil orders could be shortened in the future. The length of time for the most recent boil order was due to needing two clean samples from a certified lab. Theesfield is currently using the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency’s lab in Springfield, but Emmerich urged him to develop a relationship with a local municipality that has an in-house certified lab to save time. Rather than sending the samples by mail, a sample could be delivered for quicker turnaround.
Theesfield agreed to make the changes. Rouley said the village would aim for a two-day boil order timeline if possible in the future.
EJ Water Cooperative was praised for its auto-dial system that notified residents of the boil order quickly. Rouley said residents appreciated the prompt notice, which was much quicker than previous notices that had to be placed on the local post office’s bulletin board.
In his regular report, Theesfield said September’s water use was 420,100 gallons for an average of 14,000 gallons per day.
Meanwhile, trustees voted to have the nonprofit Rural Community Assistance Program (RCAP) determine the village’s cost to produce water and compare that to its billing rate. There is no charge for the service. RCAP is funded by the FDA and the EPA, Emmerich said.
The idea is to be sure that water rates are adequate to fund repair and upkeep of water facilities and pumps. The village board will be completely in charge of deciding if rates need to be increased, and it currently does not know the cost to produce a gallon of water.
Emmerich said that without this analysis, the village might find it necessary to raise the rate it charges per gallon a lot at one time instead of planning ahead for gradual, more affordable increases. Emmerich recommended the village charge residents 20 percent to 40 percent more than it costs to produce a gallon of water.
Other business
Also at the board meeting:
➜ Emmerich said it may be February or March before the village learns if it has qualified for the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) grant that it applied for in August in cooperation with professional engineer Lee Beckman, a partner with Milano & Grunloh of Effingham.
➜ After hearing a longer-than-usual list of bills to be paid, board members renewed their objection to CINTAS billing the village more than $60 for rugs in the village board’s meeting room. Rouley said he will contact the firm again, re-emphasizing there is no signed contract for the service, and the firm needs to pick up its rugs.
➜ Trustees voted unanimously to reimburse the village cafe’s operator, Melissa Hennessy, for the compressor replacement on the village-owned cooler. They felt the $870 cost was outside the normal scope of maintenance on village-owned appliances that is called for in the current lease. Most of the wear causing the compressor to fail would not have occurred in her timeline of operation, having just been in business since January of this year.
➜ Trustee Mary Young asked Treasurer Joann Scheurich to determine the source of funds for one of the bank accounts with a balance of $100,000. Young thought it might stem from a grant of some sort, but other trustees felt that was not the case. Scheurich agreed to investigate.
➜ Young voiced complaints about loose dogs and a truck that when in the operator’s driveway is very close to the road. She recommended some gravel be applied to the grass alleyway, and the driver be asked to park his truck there. Other trustees voiced concerns that such a change would block access in case of fire.
➜ Resident David Hudson thought there were enough new residents in town that a short summary of village codes should be mailed to each household.
➜ Members voted to approve use of the village’s meeting hall for the local Triple H Cafe to serve the March 2020 lunch meeting of the Gov. Thomas Ford Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution.
➜ Trustees Ed Godsey and Ralph Erhardt were absent from the October meeting due to harvest-related work schedules.