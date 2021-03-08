Melvin, Ill. – The Ford County Fair Board is proud to announce Eli Young Band is coming to the 2021 Ford County Fair on June 18, 2021. The non-stop country music hit making group of the 90’s, Shenandoah will kick-off the night! The concert will take place at the Ford County Fairgrounds in Melvin. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at www.FordCountyFair.org.
About Eli Young Band — With momentum still high following their fourth career number one, hitmakers Eli Young Band are releasing an introspective new single with “Break It In ” via The Valory Music Co. Under producer Dann Huff, the tune explores lessons in life and love that are only learned over time well spent.
“Break It In” closely follows “This Is Eli Young Band: Greatest Hits,” which features chart-toppers – “Love Ain’t,” PLATINUM “Drunk Last Night,” 2X PLATINUM “Even If It Breaks Your Heart,” and 3X PLATINUM “Crazy Girl.” EYB has always been unique in modern Country music as a true band of brothers who cling fast to their Texas roots and has maintained an impressive trajectory with singles earning Billboard ‘s #1 Country Song of the Year and ACM Awards Song of the Year. They have previously earned multiple nominations from GRAMMY, CMA, CMT, ACA and Teen Choice Awards.
About Shenandoah — When country music lovers talk about the greatest groups in the genre, Shenandoah is always at the forefront of any discussion. Fueled by Marty Raybon’s distinctive vocals and the band’s skilled musicianship, Shenandoah became well known for delivering such hits as “Two Dozen Roses”, “Church on Cumberland Road” and “Next to You, Next to Me” as well as such achingly beautiful classics as “I Want to be Loved Like That” and the Grammy winning “Somewhere in the Vicinity of the Heart” duet with Alison Krauss. Shenandoah has recorded ten studio albums (3 certified gold) and placed 26 singles on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. The boys from Muscle Shoals have left a potent legacy at country radio with over a dozen #1 records.
About Ford County Fair – The Ford County Fair has been an annual attraction in Central Illinois since 1926. The fair brings agriculture, livestock, entertainment and so much more to the humble town of Melvin, Illinois and surrounding communities. We hope to see you there as we continue to celebrate over 90 years of this proud tradition.
Find out more about the fair and the concert by visiting www.FordCountyFair.org or by following them on Facebook @fordcountyfair.