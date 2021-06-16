An electronic recycling event will be presented by the Ford County Soil and Water Conservation District from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. June 19 at the Paxton City Shed, 755 N. Railroad Ave. in Paxton.
There is a 10-item limit per vehicle.
Accepted items include: desktop computers, laptops, small scale servers, computer monitor, television, printers, fax machines, scanners, video game consoles, DVD players, VCRs, digital convertor boxes, cable receivers, satellite receivers, keyboards, mice, portable music players.
Prohibited items include: vacuums, microwaves, kitchen appliances and anything not listed above.
The event is for residents of Ford County only. While the event is free, donations will be accepted as recycling is not free.
There will be one more event in Piper city on Aug. 21 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Volunteers are needed. Volunteer by calling Gene May at 217-379-3309.