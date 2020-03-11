Last month there was a security breach within Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative, and work has been done to correct the matter.
Information was inadvertently sent to an individual member of the cooperative, said Mike Wilson with EIEC. This is the only time something like this has happened within EIEC.
EIEC released the following statement:
“At Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative (EIEC), protecting the security and privacy of the personal information we maintain is of the utmost importance.
“We discovered that on Jan. 16, 2020, EIEC’s monthly bank file that we transmitted to our bank earlier that day included an EIEC member’s email address, which was inadvertently added as a recipient. The file contained a limited number of members’ bank account numbers.
“Upon learning of the issue, we immediately recalled the email and commenced a prompt and thorough investigation. As part of our investigation, we have been working very closely with external data privacy professionals experienced in handling these types of incidents.
“EIEC’s President/CEO Bob Hunzinger said, “We have no evidence that any of the information has been viewed or misused. Nevertheless, out of an abundance of caution, we wanted to let our impacted members know.” EIEC provided those members with written notification of the incident via U.S. Mail, along with instructions to enroll in an identity monitoring services and steps they can take to safeguard their information.”
“Beyond that,” Wilson said, “The investigation is confidential, so I can’t comment on any specifics.”