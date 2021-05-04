GIBSON CITY, Ill.- East Central Illinois Community Action Agency, in partnership with Cultivators Ministry, is hosting its second Drive Thru Health Fair May 7 from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. at New Beginnings Church, 107 S. Sangamon Avenue, Gibson City, Ill.
Giveaways and resources include a collection of personal protection wear kits, samples of healthy snacks for children and adults, COVID prevention info, family dental kits, diabetes and blood pressure health management during the pandemic, drug, alcohol and gambling awareness with community resources.
Community members will stay inside their cars and be directed through the line to receive a variety of items from East Central Illinois Community Action Agency and their community partners.
The event is sponsored by the Community Services Block Grant.