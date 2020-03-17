As concerns over the spread of the coronavirus continue to mount, Gov. JB Pritzker said Friday he is ordering all public and private schools in Illinois to close for nearly two weeks, starting Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Effective immediately, there is to be no Head Start or Early Head Start program in session at any of East Central Illinois Community Action Agency’s sites until March 31, 2020. This includes Early Head Start home-based services.
These sites include:
Family & Community Development Center, 501 N. Kimball St., Danville
Laura Lee Head Start Center, 455 N. Jackson, Danville
Roselawn Head Start Center, 302 W. Roselawn, Danville
Fair Oaks Head Start Center, 1023 Belton St., Danville
Hoopeston Head Start Center, 502 E. Main St., Hoopeston
Trinity Head Start Center, 311 Moses St., Westville
Ford County Family & Community Center, 1195 E. Pells, Paxton
Gibson City Head Start Center, 401 N. Church St., Gibson City
Gilman Family Center, 201 N. Central St., Gilman
Watseka Head Start Center, 1001 N. Grant St., Watseka
“By taking these actions now, we hope to slow and limit widespread transmission of this virus, which is essential to ensuring our health care system is not overwhelmed as the disease progresses through our state. School closures will help slow the progression of the virus and we are asking for everyone’s help in reducing the spread.” – Illinois Department of Public Health, Dr. Ngozi Ezike
All ECICAA locations, including the Administration Office on 56 N. Vermilion Street, will be closed to foot traffic until March 30. Any existing LIHEAP, CSBG, and Weatherization appointments in Vermilion, Ford, and Iroquois counties will be conducted by remote communication. The VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program will be suspended until March 31, 2020.
If you have any Head Start questions or concerns, you may contact Teena Alpers, Director of Education/Head Start Director, at talpers@comaction.org. For LIHEAP questions, contact Christopher Bey, cbey@comaction.org, for Weatherization questions, contact Kerri Kyle, kkyle@comaction.org, and for CSBG/VITA questions, contact Cicely Dowell, cdowell@comaction.org.