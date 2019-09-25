PAXTON — The driver of a semi-trailer that struck another one parked on the shoulder of Interstate 57 on Tuesday, causing both southbound lanes of the highway to be closed south of Paxton for about five hours, was ticketed for improper lane usage, state police said.
District 21 Illinois State Police said in a news release Wednesday that the ticket was issued to Gurpartap Singh, 27, of Stockton, Calif.
Police said an investigation determined that Singh was driving a 2019 Freightliner south on I-57 when the truck veered out of the right lane and onto the right shoulder, where it struck a parked 2015 Volvo semi-trailer occupied by Alex Cruz, 37, of Miami, Fla.
The accident occurred near milepost 259.5 in Ford County.
No injuries were reported.
Both southbound lanes at milepost 259.5 were shut down for about five hours, police said, and traffic was rerouted at the milepost 261 exit ramp to Paxton.