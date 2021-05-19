Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School eighth graders will celebrate their move to high school with a special movie screening May 26 at the Harvest Moon Drive-In.
The drive-in will present a special screening of “Grown Ups 2” Wednesday.
Students are asked to arrive at 7:45 p.m. and the movie will start around 8:30 p.m.
Ticket price includes admission, hot dog, soda and popcorn.
Adult chaperones will be present.
For more information contact Amy Watterson at kruseagencyamy@hotmail.com or Kathy Robertson at kat.robertson30@yahoo.com.