CRESCENT CITY — Brianne Miller of Donovan, was named 2019 Miss Iroquois County Fair Queen during the Iroquois County Fair’s annual fair queen pageant Wednesday night.
The 20-year-old Miller, who was also selected as Miss Congeniality by the five other contestants in the pageant, is the daughter of Todd and Heather Miller. A 2017 graduate of Donovan High School, she attends the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where she is majoring in elementary education. She is employed by Laurie Gilmore at Creative Custom Flowers in Bradley.
Named first runner-up was Taylor Hasselbring, 21, of Cissna Park. A daughter of Troy and Lynn Hasselbring, she is a 2016 graduate of Cissna High School and attended Parkland College in Champaign and Danville Area Community College. She is employed as a radiologic technologist and diagnostic medical sonographer.
Named second runner-up was Grace Ahlden, 20, of Ashkum. A daughter of Jason and Julie Ahlden, she is a 2017 graduate of Iroquois West High School and is also a graduate of the Kankakee Area Career Center. She is a cosmetologist at A Cut Above.
Other contestants were Abigail Wagner, 19, of Milford; Samantha Jensen, 20, of Onarga; and Morgan Gash, 16, a junior at Hoopeston Area High School.