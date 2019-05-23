SIBLEY — Donations from area businesses, communities, organizations and individuals are being sought to help fund the 61st annual Sibley Area Fourth of July Celebration.
Donations can be sent to: Sibley Area Fourth of July Committee, P.O. Box 123, Sibley, IL 61773.
The annual Independence Day celebration’s activities have been provided free of charge since the first celebration in 1959. Events include a fishing derby, parade through downtown Sibley, old-fashioned children’s games, knocker ball, interactive inflatables, a model airplanes show, evening entertainment and a fireworks show over the Sibley Lake.