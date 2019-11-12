PAXTON — The Paxton Service Club continues to accept donations for its annual Christmas envelope project to assist needy families in the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district.
A total of 72 Christmas envelopes, with a value of $85 each, were mailed in 2018. They contained a Paxton IGA gift card for the purchase of items other than tobacco products; Paxton Chamber Bucks gift certificates redeemable at chamber-member businesses; a punch card from the Paxton Community & Wellness Center entitling residents to several visits at no cost; and a Family Pleaser coupon from Monical’s Pizza.
The value of the Christmas envelopes each year depends on the amount of donations received from the United Community Fund and other contributions from area businesses and individuals. Anyone who would like to donate toward this year’s Christmas envelopes may send a check to: Paxton Service Club Goodfellow Project, P.O. Box 224, Paxton, IL 60957.
Applications from residents interested in receiving Christmas envelopes are available at local food pantries and at Hudson Drug & Hallmark Shop in downtown Paxton, and they must be returned by Dec. 8.