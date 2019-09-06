MELVIN — A dog that reportedly attacked an elderly woman while running loose in Melvin on Wednesday is being kept in quarantine at a rural Paxton kennel.
Lt. Curtis Miller of the Ford County Sheriff’s Office said he responded to a call about the incident at 10:27 a.m. Wednesday. Miller said the dog, a pitbull mix, was unchained when it bit the 65-year-old Melvin woman and also tried unsuccessfully to attack a local man.
The bite victim did not require an ambulance but did arrange to be checked out by her doctor on her own, Miller said.
Miller said the dog’s owner, Melvin resident William Spance, voluntarily relinquished the animal to the village’s animal control officer, Jon Shelton.
Shelton said he brought the dog to Daisy Mae Kennels in rural Paxton, where it remained Friday under quarantine.
Kennel manager June Bane did not immediately respond to a message Friday regarding what would happen to the animal after its quarantine period expires.
How the dog got to be running loose away from its home at 205 N. Hunt St. remained unclear, Miller said.
“I never could determine if they just let it out of the house or if it just got out,” Miller said.