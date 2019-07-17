PAXTON — Paxton police arrested a Will County woman Wednesday for allegedly stealing a vehicle from outside the local Subway restaurant in 2017.
Police Chief Coy Cornett said his agency was alerted recently through the Combined DNA Index System that the DNA profile of the woman, who was on parole, matched a DNA swab taken from the stolen 2007 Suzuki XL7’s steering wheel after it was found abandoned in Kankakee County.
The woman — Breanna N. Peddycord, 23, of Wilmington — was asked to come to the police department’s headquarters, where she was interviewed Wednesday and confessed to stealing the vehicle on Feb. 12, 2017, Cornett said.
Peddycord was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and taken to the Ford County Jail, where she remained late Wednesday afternoon.
Bond had not yet been set, and no formal charges had been filed yet in Ford County Circuit Court by State’s Attorney Andrew Killian.
According to the Illinois Department of Corrections, Peddycord was paroled last September after serving almost six months of a three-year prison sentence she received for possession of a stolen vehicle in Will County.
Cornett said police believe Peddycord was involved in the theft of at least two other vehicles in Kankakee County around the same time the one was stolen in Paxton.