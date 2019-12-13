RURAL SHELDON — Authorities said a homicide investigation is under way after a Martinton woman was found dead in a ditch southwest of Sheldon in Iroquois County on Friday.
The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a passerby reported the discovery of an unresponsive female in the ditch around 7 a.m.
When sheriff’s deputies and paramedics arrived, the woman was determined to be deceased. She was identified as Pamela Williams, 54, of Martinton.
The scene was processed by crime-scene investigators from Illinois State Police, and an autopsy was conducted in Kankakee County. The results of the autopsy were not immediately released.
On Friday afternoon, police had County Road 1700 North blocked for about a mile near Sheldon.