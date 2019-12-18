PAXTON — Yet another meeting of the Ford County Board’s zoning committee resulted in little progress in finalizing proposed changes to the county’s ordinance regulating wind farms.
All 12 board members were invited to the Dec. 16 committee meeting to review changes proposed by the five-member panel, with the hopes that a consensus could finally be reached so that the draft of the revised ordinance could be sent to State’s Attorney Andrew Killian for his own review.
However, there remain two contentious issues on which the board was unable to agree: (1) setbacks from properties containing no primary structure and (2) the required lighting on wind turbines.
According to committee member Ann Ihrke of rural Buckley, five board members disagree with the committee’s recommendation to require that wind turbines be at least 2.64 times the turbine’s tip height from any property line of a property containing no primary structure. Instead, those board members would like to see a setback of no greater than 1.5 times the turbine’s tip height, Ihrke said.
Disagreement also persists on the required lighting on turbines, Ihrke said, as some board members want to require only “regular” blinking lights while others want to require lighting that comes on only when triggered by radar. The Federal Aviation Administration allows either option, Ihrke said.
Progress hopefully will be made on those two issues and any others that remain during another committee meeting that is expected to be scheduled during the full board’s Jan. 13 meeting, Ihrke said.
If there appears to be enough support at the next committee meeting for the revised ordinance to be approved by the full board, the draft of the ordinance will be sent to Killian for his review. The document will then be sent back to the committee, which will take a vote on whether to recommend the full board approve it.
For the board to approve the revised ordinance, the Illinois Zoning Code requires that a super-majority — at least nine of the board’s 12 members — vote in favor.
Until the board approves it, a moratorium on issuing any new special-use permits for wind farms remains in effect in Ford County.