PAXTON — Arguments will be heard next month regarding whether the manager of the Lamb Young Funeral Home in Gibson City should be required to disclose his financial records and federal income tax returns to the attorney representing the funeral home’s former director, who is accused of stealing more than $60,000 from the business.
Eric Young, manager of the Lamb Young Funeral Home, told Associate Judge Robert Travers during a hearing Wednesday in Ford County Circuit Court that he did not want to disclose the materials under subpoena by attorney Lance Cagle of Paxton, who is defending 51-year-old Gibson City resident Michelle M. Rosenbaum in her felony theft case.
Young — who was present in court with his parents, who own the Lamb Young Funeral Home — asked Travers to schedule a hearing so he can present arguments as to why the subpoenaed materials should not be disclosed to the defense. Travers set a pretrial/motions hearing for 10:30 a.m. Feb. 19.
Earlier in Wednesday’s hearing, Travers said he had reviewed whether records from Busey Bank and the Bank of Gibson City that were subpoenaed by the defense should be subject to disclosure, and he found that they were.
Neither Cagle nor Rosenbaum was present in court. Cagle had a conflicting court date in Livingston County, while the requirement for Rosenbaum to appear for the hearing was waived previously.
Rosenbaum, who operates the Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City, was charged Sept. 5 with one count of theft in excess of $10,000, a Class 2 felony, in connection with a series of alleged thefts that occurred while she was employed as funeral director at the Lamb Young Funeral Home.
In October, Rosenbaum pleaded not guilty. Trial has been tentatively set for the week of April 13.
If convicted, Rosenbaum faces a sentence ranging from up to four years of probation to up to three to seven years in prison and as much as a $25,000 fine.
Charging documents allege that Rosenbaum stole the funds through “a series of acts performed at different times” between January 2010 and November 2017.
Young told the Ford County Record that the amount stolen exceeded $60,000. Young said Rosenbaum allegedly stole more than $40,000 from the Lamb Young Funeral Home’s business account to pay her personal credit card bills. Young said Rosenbaum also allegedly made more than $10,000 in unauthorized purchases using the funeral home’s credit card.
Young said that Rosenbaum was the Lamb Young Funeral Home’s funeral director for 28 years before she left the job in June 2018. In fall 2018, Rosenbaum opened the Rosenbaum Funeral Home.