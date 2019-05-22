PAXTON — The debate continued last Wednesday among the Ford County Public Building Commission’s five members as to what costs related to maintaining county-owned buildings can be paid for through its annual property tax levy.
In sometimes-heated exchanges during last week’s meeting, Commissioner Tom McQuinn of rural Paxton and Sheriff Mark Doran, in particular, were at odds over whether expenses such as toilet paper and coffee could be designated as building-related operating expenses reimbursable through the levy.
McQuinn said he believes those types of items should come out of a Ford County department’s annual budget, while Doran said he believes they can be classified as building-related operating expenses covered by the levy.
Both expressed a desire to follow the law. However, what the Public Building Commission Act requires remains up to interpretation. While the law says that operating expenses can be part of a commission’s levy, the law does not differentiate between those costs associated directly with a building, such as utilities, and those more related to the personnel who operate a building.
Several commissioners, including Chairman Ron Shapland of rural Cullom, said they believe it is important to take a more liberal interpretation in order to bolster the county’s budget with maximum reimbursements from the commission’s portion of the annual property tax levy.
McQuinn said he was more concerned, though, that the inclusions may amount to an increase in taxes without voter approval.
“It’s a back-door referendum, no matter how we look at it,” McQuinn said of the commission’s ability to submit a levy without an upper limit established by referendum.
The issue will be discussed again at the commission’s next meeting, as members will review department expenses and consult with State’s Attorney Andrew Killian. Members intend to make their own list of expenses that can be included to avoid future confusion.
Meanwhile, County Clerk & Recorder Amy Frederick will search for past copies of lease agreements between the county and the commission.
Lab remodeling approved
Also last week, commissioners unanimously approved a bid of $33,702.25 to remodel the Ford County Public Health Department’s lab space.
Only one bid was received — from Medler & Richardson Builders Inc. of Rantoul — and members at first thought the number might be too high.
“Some of it looks reasonable, and some of it doesn’t,” McQuinn said following his initial review of the bid.
The specifications were detailed by Public Health Administrator Lana Sample.
Upon closer examination, commissioners were satisfied the cost was appropriate.
Major items in the bid include $15,00 for cabinetry, $3,635 for a specialized freezer and $7,500 for labor.
Commissioner Mike Bleich of Gibson City raised the question of whether the contractor or their reputation was known to county officials. Upon hearing the company has previously not done work for the county, Bleich suggested at least checking the company’s references.
McQuinn said he felt Killian’s review of the bid would be satisfactory, however. Commissioner Del Bruens of Paxton concurred, indicating that in the past there had been “only one contractor we had to sit on.” It was also noted that payment will not be made until the job is satisfactorily completed.
Ultimately, the motion to approve the bid was conditioned on a satisfactory pre-award meeting between the contractor’s representatives and two commissioners, plus a satisfactory review by Killian.
The work is expected to be completed by the end of September.
Jail’s sewage grinder to be replaced
Also last week, four bids were received to replace the 25-year-old sewage grinder system at the county jail.
Two of the bids were within $200 of each other, and commissioners voted to approve the lower bid of $45,770 from Allied Mechanical of Urbana. The firm previously has done business with the county.
The two lower bids were both near a previous $45,000 cost estimate. Bleich noted that neither of the two lower bids included any overtime labor costs on what could be a time-sensitive project.
Sewage grinders in the jail’s basement floor are used to grind anything that inmates may have flushed before sewage water is sent to Paxton’s sanitary system.
Jail maintenance shed on hold
Also last week, Doran said it sounds “real good” that the county will receive a state grant of $39,000 toward replacement of the jail’s aging maintenance shed, but he and all five commissioners were hesitant to move forward with the project until the funds have been received.
Despite five firms indicating interest to Doran in the project specifications, only one bid was received. Cleary Building Corp. estimated a cost of $23,478.
That amount does not include a 33-by-35-foot concrete floor, which Doran estimated could cost as much as $20,000.
A demolition cost for the existing garage and two metal sheds came in at $4,500 from Lee Farms Excavating of Paxton. The estimate does not include any asbestos abatement.
There was considerable discussion about whether the new building should be of pole or frame construction, and what height and pitch the roof should be.
Commissioner Tom Townsend of Gibson City asked why added height was in the building’s design, and Doran answered that storage utilization could include an attic area. Townsend strongly favored a 4:12 versus a 3:12 pitch to the roof.
Until questions are resolved and the grant funding is on deposit locally, commissioners decided to take no action on whether they would back the difference between the grant amount and the project’s total cost.
The county’s portion is expected to be about $22,000 beyond the grant amount.
“It’s probably going to be less, but could be more,” Doran said.
Previously, Doran believed the county’s portion would be $10,000 to $15,000.
“Is $22,000 in the realm of what the county wants to contribute?” Doran asked.
From discussion, an apparent consensus of members indicated future support for such an amount.