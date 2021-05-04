WHEATON, Ill. – Freshman Sam Allen (Macomb HS, Macomb, Ill.) tied for first in the long jump and senior Wes Pulver (Dwight HS, Dwight, Ill.) placed second in the javelin Friday as Augustana competed at the Don Church Invitational at Wheaton College.
Allen went a Viking season-best 21’ 3½” to tie North Central’s Jacob Miller for first in the long jump and Pulver’s 138’ 11” mark in the javelin was good for second.
In the 200, junior Ian Rothery (Wheaton North HS, Wheaton, Ill.) nipped freshman teammate Connor McBride (Newman Catholic HS, Dixon, Ill.) for third place by one one-hundredth of a second. Rothery ran a season-best :22.43, just ahead of McBride’s :22.44.
Also turning in third-place efforts for Coach Jake Shaver were junior Michael Gille (Harlem HS, Roscoe, Ill.) in the 800, senior Peyton Couch (Ottawa HS, Marseilles, Ill.) in the 400 hurdles and the 4x100 relay team of junior Judd Anderson (Farmington HS, Elmwood, Ill.), Couch, Rothery and McBride. Gille finished in 1:57.97, Couch in an Augustana season-best :58.95 and the 400 relay in :42.89, also a season best.
Anderson added a fourth-place finish in the 110 hurdles, running a season-best :15.38. Senior Daniel Bornstein (Sandburg HS, Orland Park, Ill.) was eighth in :17.55.
Sophomore Carson Eipers (Naperville Central HS, Naperville, Ill.) and the Viking 4x400 relay recorded fifth-place finishes. Eipers threw the hammer 158’ and the 1600 unit of freshmen Colin Stapleton (Lockport HS, Lockport, Ill.) and Dean Check (Nevada HS, Nevada, Iowa), Bornstein and senior Urvaksh Avanthsa (Cary-Grove HS, Cary, Ill.) finished in season-best 3:33.89.
In the shot put, junior Jack Currie (Carterville HS, Cambria, Ill.) placed seventh with a heave of 45’ 5¼” and freshman Luke Cowan (Paxton-Buckley-Loda HS, Paxton, Ill.) was eighth with a mark of 44’ 6”. Senior Kyle Baus (Naperville Central HS, Naperville, Ill.) cleared 13’ 4½” to take seventh in the pole vault.
Junior Evan Webber (Vernon Hills HS, Vernon Hills, Ill.) placed eighth (9:07.81) in the 3000 and sophomore Josh O’Brien (Sterling HS, Sterling, Ill.) was eighth (121’ 3”) in the discus.
The Vikings scored 68 points to place sixth in an eight-team field. Wheaton captured the team title with 177.5 points. North Central (169.5) was second and Chicago (157) took third by a comfortable margin
On Saturday, May 8, Augustana will play host to the 2021 CCIW Outdoor Championships at Paul V. Olsen Track. Throws are scheduled to get underway with the shot put at 10:30 a.m. The long jump will kick things off in Lindberg Stadium beginning at 1:00 p.m. and the first running event will be the 3000-meter steeplechase, scheduled for 2:30 p.m.