Augustana College's men's track & field team recently competed at Illinois Wesleyan.
In the final tune-up before the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin Top Times Meet, the Augustana men’s track & field team won five individual events at the Illinois Wesleyan Triangular on March 6 in Bloomington. There were no team scores kept in the meet, which featured head coach Jake Shaver’s Vikings, Illinois Wesleyan and Wheaton.
Junior Ian Rothery (Wheaton North HS, Wheaton, Ill.) won the 400 in :50.96 while freshman Connor McBride (Sterling Newman Catholic HS, Sterling, Ill.) took the 200 in :23.08. McBride was also fourth in the 400 with a clocking of :52.17.
Besides the two victories in the track events, Augustana athletes won three field events. Senior Ryan Thornton (Bartonville-Limestone HS, Mapleton, Ill.) won the long jump with a leap of 22’ 5 ¼” while senior Mason Wright (Polo HS, Woosung, Ill.) took the triple jump in 45’ 9 ¼”. Wright was also third in the long jump at 21’ 6”. Sophomore Carson Eipers (Naperville Central HS, Naperville, Ill.) won the weight throw with a toss of 58’ 1”.
Senior Josh Teets (Burlington Central HS, Maple Park, Ill.) was second in the mile in 4:29.81 while senior Jacob Vowell (Maine South HS, Park Ridge, Ill.) took second in the 800 in 2:04.25. Junior Karsten Zielinski (Schaumburg HS, Schaumburg, Ill.) was second in the 3000 with a clocking of 9:02.06 and junior Carl Schoenfield (Mundelein HS, Mundelein, Ill.) placed third in 9:13.92.
Senior Kyle Baus (Naperville Central HS, Naperville, Ill.) cleared 13’ 6 ¼” to take third in the pole vault. Sophomore Josh O’Brien (Sterling HS, Sterling, Ill.) placed third in the weight throw with a toss of 43’ 5”.
Augustana will be in action again on March 13 in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin Top Times Meet in Bloomington, Illinois.
During a previous meet Feb. 27, Luke Cowan, of Buckley, took part in the shot put event Feb. 27 and threw for a 43'1" mark.