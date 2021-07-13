Rob and Anna (Sherer) Peterson were married on June 19, 1971 in Munster, Ind.
They celebrated their 50th anniversary with a celebration hosted by their family at Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina and Four Seasons Resort Wailea Maui. A renewal of vows was held at the chapel at Four Seasons Ko Olina and formal dinner onsite was presented.
Rob grew up in Paxton and his parents were Don and Ina Peterson.
He was in the Air Force Reserves and graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in accountancy. He also earned his CPA in Illinois. Rob served as a VP of Finance.
Anna graduated from Vanderbilt University — Peabody and Indiana University. Anna served as a School Psychologist and Department Head.
Their children are: Jessica and Tyler Dempsey, of Brookhaven, Ga., and Ashlea and David Varca, of Winnetka. Their grandchildren are: Tyler Dempsey, Cooper Dempsey and Addison Varca.
They lived in Illinois, Oregon and North Carolina prior to retiring last year in Scottsdale, Ariz.