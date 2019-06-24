ROBERTS — The Ford County Board’s highway committee will decide next week whether to release $2.77 million in escrow funds to the developer of the Kelly Creek Wind Farm as part of a settlement reached in a long-standing dispute over the adequacy of road repairs made following the project’s construction.
County Highway Engineer Greg Perkinson said committee members agreed during a meeting earlier this month to wait until their next meeting on Tuesday, July 2, to determine whether to release the funds in order to comply with the terms of the settlement with San Diego, Calif.-based EDF Renewables.
According to Perkinson, members of the highway committee indicated they would not release the escrow funds until various issues brought to the company’s attention had been addressed.
The settlement calls for $2.776 million in funds held by the county in escrow to be returned to the company. In return, the company is to write checks to Rogers Township in northern Ford County and Norton Township in southwestern Kankakee County — the two townships located in the wind farm’s footprint — to be used to complete the disputed road repairs. Perkinson said “all of the local agencies” have already been “paid in full.”
The dispute over road repairs had been going on since shortly after the 92-turbine, 184-megawatt wind farm was put into commercial operation in December 2016. Township officials said the steepness of the slopes on the edges of roads needed to be reduced, and smoother transitions from roads to driveways and field entrances needed to be created. The company, however, was hesitant to do the work, Perkinson said.
The townships ended up having to negotiate a settlement with EDF Renewables because of their inability to access any of the money the firm had placed into an escrow account to be used toward road and bridge repairs in the event of a dispute.
As part of a road-use agreement the firm entered into with the county and townships, the funds held in escrow were to be accessible through the end of a two-year warranty period that was to begin when the wind farm was completed. However, Perkinson said the company ended up requiring the townships to pay for the repairs themselves and then to ask to be reimbursed.
“We can’t spend $2 million out of a township account that doesn’t have any money in it,” Perkinson noted.
The inadequacy of road repairs has been among several issues voiced regarding the wind farm. Residents of the Kempton area have repeatedly complained about problems with receiving television channels via antenna. Residents and county board members also have had difficulty reaching anyone from EDF about the problems.
State’s Attorney Andrew Killian suggested during this month’s highway committee meeting that an EDF representative come to county board meetings at least quarterly to keep communications more open and to address any complaints.
The committee’s July 2 meeting, which is open to the public, is scheduled for 7 a.m. at the highway department building at 305 Illinois 54 in Roberts.