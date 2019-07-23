GIBSON CITY — The committee exploring options for a new swimming pool in Gibson City is moving forward with seeking cost estimates for a new pool.
Committee members met at the site of the city’s proposed new pool on Tuesday, July 16. The site is located to the east of the existing swimming pool, and the new pool is expected to open in fall 2021.
The committee voted unanimously to seek a cost estimate for the project from Fehr Graham engineer Andy Kieser, along with some specific costs for LED lighting, a slide and canopy screen for seating areas, natural gas and a standing seam metal roof.
Upon Mayor Dan Dickey’s suggestion, an estimate will be sought on solar panels to be built on top of pergola seating areas at the new pool, as well. Should solar panels be cost-effective, those would likely be installed.
Kieser explained to the group that the L-shaped pool will be built in the grass area east of the pool, and no part of the pool will be built at the site of the existing pool. The only impeding space is the pool’s maintenance shed, but pool manager Randy Ferguson said the building could be moved in one piece to the gravel lot to the east of McMillen Field.
A number of trees exist at the new pool site. Kieser said those will likely all be removed. Ferguson pointed out that one tree was dedicated in memory of former city employee Michael Thoma, who died in a 1995 car accident. Ferguson said an in-ground plaque would need to be moved to a different tree.
Committee members discussed the bathhouse facility to be built to the west of the new pool. It was agreed that the committee will visit Monticello’s public swimming pool to look at features there. Kieser said the facility is similar to what Gibson City is proposing.
The new pool will have a 20-foot-by-50-foot pump room on its south end, Kieser said. In response to a question, Kieser added that the facility’s shower number will be based on capacity space. Ferguson mentioned “nobody uses the showers” at the existing pool, but he said they might at the new one.
Dickey said the current plans do not include the city spending money to install toys in the zero-entry pool on the northwest corner of the proposed new pool. Dickey said those could be installed, however, if residents wish to sponsor the cost individually.
As for the outside of the pool, committee members agreed to an aluminum architectural fence, with concrete extending up to the fence line.